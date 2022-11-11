Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I wasn't sleeping well, I couldn't concentrate — I had election anxiety, like no doubt many of you did as well. I couldn't handle the stress of watching the results on election night. Instead, I found the perfect solution for my concerns.

On Election Day, I rose at 5 a.m., drove through the dark and, along with 10 fellow Anoka County citizens, entered the building where we would eventually welcome over 1,000 voters between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

As an election judge, I found myself immersed in the election but not involved in politics for one moment. While I learned interesting things about my fellow judges' families, travels and work experiences during our occasional slow times, we never talked about our politics (the job description clearly rules that out).

It's likely we would both agree and disagree about many things, but on this day we were not engaged in politicking, we were engaged in public service and governance — the shared experience of a community to create the greater good for themselves and their neighbors.

Here's the best news: It works! There are clear guidelines and rigorous protocols for counting the votes. Each one of us had to sign off on the accuracy and security of the ballots at the end of the evening after taking part in hourly counts to match the number of voters with the number of ballots cast. Even one discrepancy would have kept us there longer than 9 p.m. when we were finally able to take down the signs, close the door and head home for a well-deserved rest.

I would be happy to spend time with these decent, involved folks again, regardless of whom they voted for. Wouldn't it be wonderful if our elected leaders could also set aside their partisanship and work together for the greater good, each bringing their skills and their passion for public service to make our communities, our states and our country a better place for all?

This, I think, is an American dream, but maybe, one small precinct at a time, we can make it happen.

Jean Doolittle, Ham Lake

•••

With trepidation at 7 a.m. Tuesday, I took my seat at the "electronic poll book" table in Crystal as I have for many elections. But this time was different. So much had changed since November 2020. Most judges were probably feeling the same way. We understand the intricacies of the Minnesota voting system and how difficult if not impossible it would be to game the system and not be found out. Poll workers feel a "civic duty calling" and take the work seriously. And they respect the same civic duty calling of all who show up to vote.

During a lull I realized how all polling stations across the country had essentially become ground zero for so much angst that has swept the nation. And yet you wouldn't know it from sitting there for 13 hours. I realized that for some reason this room was like a neutral zone or some kind of DMZ. The atmosphere was no different from all the previous elections I'd worked. It felt like a time warp going back to an easier time. There was no angst, no hate and no confrontation. Citizens from age 18 to 98 including many parents with kids were showing up to vote. It felt good and gives me hope.

Thomas Mathisen, Minnetonka

•••

It's hard not to be cynical about politics, especially since 2016. I try to be positive about the candidates who ring true to me. In spite of the dire predictions, I was pretty happy with the overall results of the midterms. It's a start. Obviously, there were disappointments among the results, but my most important choices found success.

One pleasant surprise was hearing some of the points made in Scott Jensen's concession speech. As we were listening, my husband and I exchanged a look that said, "Who is that guy?" Jensen admitted there was no red wave and said his party needed to recalibrate and learn from defeat. All points were delivered in the most heartfelt voice and sincere manner I've ever seen from him.

The cynic in me asks, "Was that the real Scott Jensen? If so, where has he been up until now?" How can a voter read these things the right way anymore? For now, I'll try to remember the hopeful feeling that came from seeing this Scott Jensen.

Even more surprising was a snippet I heard from Florida's Ron DeSantis at a news conference during Hurricane Ian. As he approached the podium, I thought: "OK, here comes the paper towel toss." Instead I heard a measured, adult voice clearly uttering useful information. I'm pretty sure he even thanked President Joe Biden for his promise of help. While DeSantis still has a lot of explaining to do about his policies in general, it was a moment of sanity I'll never forget.

My wish is for more and more of these glimpses throughout the country — from everyone. Reflection instead of boasting. Humanity over ego. Working together vs. refusing to find any middle ground. Science, not conspiracy theories.

Laurie Eckblad Anderson, Minneapolis

•••

On Nov. 8, I had the privilege of serving as an election judge, and it was a joyous experience. After feeling dismay over the last few years about the acrimonious and divisive political discourse in our nation, I was thrilled to watch the day unfold without incident. I didn't know the other judges or what their political views were, but that was irrelevant. All the judges worked together, laughed, joked, greeted voters with smiles and worked to ensure a safe and secure election. It was moving to see so many people vote, from parents carrying babies, with small children following behind, to many elderly voters in wheelchairs or walkers and numerous first-time voters, all coming together peacefully without fear or intimidation. Voters were greeted with smiles and a welcoming staff of judges and most everyone left with smile. Many thanked me for working at the polls.

It was living proof that we can work together to accomplish our goals, in spite of the differing views we may hold. When my shift was over at 2 p.m., long before the outcome was known, I had already experienced a joyful and affirming day that gave me hope and trust in the future of our country.

Margaret Boettcher, Stillwater

POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Not an evenly distributed problem

Congratulations to the Star Tribune for its Oct. 31 front-page banner headline and article "Right-wing figures rush to spread Pelosi lies." Journalists and news analysts across the country praised our hometown newspaper for publishing an accurate article on the conspiracy theories surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi and for giving it maximum attention. Thank you, Star Tribune!

However, the editorial on Monday ("Pelosi attack reveals a larger problem") blamed both sides for rising violent rhetoric: "Violent political rhetoric is on the rise, and it can lead to physical violence." It's not a both-sides issue, and it's not just words that can lead to violence — it's also the guns.

The editorial ignores the problem of the GOP, armed militias and armed protesters in our political sphere. There are no Democratic politicians praising armed militias or associating with them.

There are many examples of armed militias and the GOP. The Three Percenters, Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers were part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 for Donald Trump.

Recently three members of a militia were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. In 2020, armed protesters stormed the Michigan statehouse to protest Democrats' COVID policies.

Kyle Rittenhouse has become a GOP hero for killing two activists at a Black Lives Matter protest. He's been praised by Trump and was a main speaker at a Turning Point USA conference.

Militias were part of the group of 20,000 armed protesters who descended on Richmond, Va., in January 2020 to protest proposed Democratic gun control laws. And then-President Trump tweeted in support of their protest.

Again, Democratic politicians are not praising armed militias and armed activists. This is not a "both sides" issue. It's not just violent rhetoric that is a problem. The larger problem is GOP politicians' support of armed protesters that is a "serious threat to our democracy and civilized society." Weapons do not belong in the political realm.

Terry Burke, St. Louis Park