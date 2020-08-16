I want to share the story of my household and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us.

I work in the entertainment and hospitality industry as an audio/visual technician for PSAV at a hotel property, providing support to clients for their events for conferences, conventions, weddings, corporate meetings and many other events. When COVID-19 hit in February, our event schedule evaporated, and all of us were forced to use our vacation time for the year while the company figured out how it was going to proceed. On March 30, all technicians were furloughed, initially until the end of May. This has been extended three times since then, currently until the end of August, with the understanding that there will be either extensions and/or changes to layoffs. I also work as a union stagehand in several entertainment venues, all of which have been shut down due to COVID-19, most of which will probably not have events until 2021.

In order to try and get myself and my family in a better situation, I have applied for over 100 jobs since being furloughed, both in the federal government and in the private sector. I have also been working with a vocational rehabilitation counselor with Veterans Affairs (I am a 100% “permanent and total” disabled veteran), as well as a Minnesota workforce representative.

Here is what my household looks like: me, a disabled veteran; my wife, who is disabled and immunosuppressed and therefore at high risk for contracting COVID-19; my son, who just graduated college and is trying to find work; and my son’s girlfriend, who had planned to come here this summer to find better work before COVID-19 hit and came here to have a better internet connection when their college campus switched to distance learning.

Keith Rose, Woodbury

COVID RESPONSE

Please, GOP leaders: Step up

The potential of a divided Legislature like ours in Minnesota is the possibility of compromise: the chance for each party to represent its voters and find common ground, providing all Minnesotans what they need over time.

The state Senate’s abrupt removal of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink is evidence that our Legislature won’t live up to that potential (“GOP ousts labor commissioner,” Aug. 13). Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt say that their aim is ending the emergency powers of Gov. Tim Walz during the pandemic, but they and their party don’t have an alternative plan for managing this crisis. They would simply like to throw open every door and see what happens. Since they can’t do that, they chose on Wednesday to remove a dedicated and effective public servant from her job. It’s the equivalent of a toddler tantrum on Capitol grounds, and it will cause harm to workers and business statewide.

Some statements by Gazelka and Daudt seemingly show intent to repeat similar actions, unless and until Minnesota’s state of emergency is rescinded.

These legislators have once again placed party politics ahead of actual governance. Their failure to provide an alternative plan when complaining about the plan in place is unprofessional and, frankly, foolish. They’d get further if they bothered to do the work instead of pitching a legislative fit. And the state as a whole would benefit.

Christie Burke, Richfield

REOPENING

That seems like a bad idea

It is just maddening to read that theaters in Minnesota are planning to reopen (“Several movie theaters in Minnesota poised to reopen,” Aug. 14). Sure, they will require masks, deep clean, sell seats 6 feet apart, but they will keep limited concessions open, which means people will bring food and drink into theaters as before. Masks come off and in darkened theaters; who will go around and make sure that the masks go back on? Do they realize how long it takes to eat a large tub of popcorn? Seriously, patrons sit in an enclosed space for several hours, with unmasked people all around potentially spreading the virus. Expecting people to keep masks on in a dark theater between eating their treats is ludicrous.

We will never get this pandemic under control with more opportunities for community spread. I urge the governor to keep these theaters closed. Please.

Paula Swiggum, Eagan

• • •

I am so confused! I read about the funeral in Lake Park, Minn., where a small funeral resulted in 30 COVID cases (“Double blow for family as funeral sparks outbreak,” front page, Aug. 7). Similar cases have happened at other gatherings. I have gotten invitations to several graduation parties, a birthday party and one anniversary party. They are all at private homes and have as many as 200 people invited. I have not attended. Am I in the minority thinking this is a terrible idea? If there is a COVID outbreak, is there any liability?

Jane Bost, Waconia

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

With more time, let’s dig deep

Now that it has been decided that we will not be voting on the restructuring of the police department this fall, I hope we all start engaging seriously in discussing the details of what true transformation of the Police Department will look like.

The Minneapolis City Council’s proposal moved responsibility for the police and the new department from the mayor to the City Council. This aspect of their proposal has not gotten the attention and discussion it deserves. It is a major change and I feel like it has been overlooked amid the other major changes.

If we are going to have any officers armed and with authority to arrest people, I believe those people need to report directly to one person, the mayor, who would be fully accountable and responsible for their actions. I do not believe we will have the full accountability and ability to act forcefully and immediately when needed if the policing part of the new department reports to the full City Council.

Patti Hague, Minneapolis

• • •

I read the article regarding the analysis of Minneapolis Police Department traffic enforcement (“MPD searches Black drivers more,” front page, Aug. 7). What would it take to eliminate or outlaw “broken taillight/equipment” enforcement as a police responsibility? Seems like a simple policy change that would be a real reform. Elimination of this work task would significantly reduce police/citizen interactions (potential confrontation) and reduce the need for officers (or free them up for more important tasks — we can go down either path). Do the police really need to enforce such things? Why can’t such traffic enforcement be handled via camera? Use modern technology monitored by safety personnel without guns (at lower cost).

This seems like a good area where “traditional” police tasks of dubious value are moved to a better process. Why can’t such a real reform be implemented quickly?

Tom McDonough, Eagan

• • •

Following the Sixth Ward’s City Council election results, disbanding the MPD can no longer be viewed as a fringe or radical position. On their first ranking, 93% of voters chose one of the candidates who supports disbanding the MPD.

It may be difficult for some suburban and nearby small-town residents to understand the breadth and depth of Minneapolis residents’ distrust of the MPD. After all, MPD officers are your neighbors and community members, not ours.

I urge non-Minneapolis residents to take a moment to imagine the level of continued corruption, incompetence and resistance to reform it would take a police department to reach single-digit support for its existence.

Matthew Byrnes, Minneapolis

We want to hear from you. Send us your thoughts here.