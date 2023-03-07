Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

On Friday's editorial page, I was struck by one complaint (among many) that a reader presented about the cost of college: "research being performed for the sake of research even when there is no obvious potential long-term economic benefit to society." Where to begin with this?

First, who knows where curiosity might lead? If we knew the results ahead of time, it wouldn't be research. Second, why "economic benefit"? Aren't learning and knowing worthy goals? As Leia said to Han in "Star Wars," if money is what you want, money is what you'll get. Third, we can't always predict what results might have that "economic benefit." (And to whom, but that's another discussion.)

Here's an example. Number theory is the branch of mathematics that examines integers, often focusing on prime numbers. It was long regarded as fascinating but without significant applications. One result in number theory establishes the computational difficulty of factoring large integers. This result is the basis of modern public-key cryptographic systems, which provide secure communication on electronic networks. Like the internet.

The history of science and technology is replete with discoveries that seemed merely "academic" at the time and later underlay significant technological advances. Even if that doesn't happen, the more we know, the more we know. So let's get on with increasing what we know.

Bryant Julstrom, St. Cloud

The writer is a retired professor.

Forgiveness of skyrocketing student loan debt has been a hot topic for the past few weeks.

President Joe Biden wants to forgive a certain portion of each student's debt depending on what the student makes after graduation. Of course, the debate goes on and on with some people agreeing with it and others stating it is not fair to others. I have a simple solution to help the students with debt.

The federal government should make the loans 0% interest loans. The government should go back on every student loan, drop the interest and make the students just pay back the principal. If you borrowed $30,000, that is what you pay back within a 10-year period. That would be a $250/month payment for 10 years. That is much lower than what some students are now having to pay.

Accumulation of interest is the killer on these loans. I believe this would go a long way in helping students repay the loan debt.

David Braun, St. Charles, Minn.

ROOF DEPOT SITE

Don't do this, Minneapolis

In the latest development in the Roof Depot saga, the wishes of community members lobbying against the Roof Depot's demolition were granted by a judge, who delayed the demolition ("Roof Depot razing stayed," Feb. 26).

The judge then asked the parties, the city of Minneapolis and the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI), to consider coming back to the negotiation table.

The history of the Roof Depot site includes a Superfund cleanup, completed in 2011, which removed more than 50,000 tons of contaminated soil.

EPNI, representing diverse neighborhood residents, including a substantial Indigenous population, have proposed their own design for the space. The mixed-use plan would include affordable housing, an indoor farm and a job-training facility.

In contrast, the city is pushing to demolish the Roof Depot building, which could put area residents, who already suffer from asthma at above average rates, at risk of further arsenic exposure.

Minneapolis also wants to construct a Public Works facility and a diesel refueling station that would service roughly 800 vehicles a day, exposing residents to traffic, smog and noise.

Enough is enough. The East Phillips neighborhood has served as an industrial sacrifice zone within the city for close to a century now.

If Minneapolis is remotely serious about serving its constituents, city representatives should look inward, listen to residents and come to the table with an open mind, offering to build something of value for a community that has been neglected and outright abused for far too long.

Brian Wagenaar, Edina

I have been engaged in politics for many years. I have seen how some anarchists hijack legitimate groups efforts to bring about justice, healing and reconciliation. We saw this in St. Paul during the Republican National Convention (2008). And we saw this again after the tragic deaths of Philando Castile, George Floyd and Daunte Wright. I suspect some of these actors are latching onto these concerns about the Roof Depot so they can get their camera moments for their own agendas.

Progressives in Minneapolis need to be smarter about how they do their advocacy work ("Activists out of control in Mpls. disputes," editorial, March 2).

Our public servants are much more likely to factor in our concerns before a vote if we are civil and build rapport with them. Maybe support them on a project they champion, and in return, they will be more receptive to your concerns. After everything we have been through these past few years, we need to show the world how Minnesotans come together for the rebuilding our community.

Howard Dotson, Fridley

RAMSEY COUNTY SHERIFF

Criticisms ring hollow

Regarding the rift between the Ramsey County Board and Sheriff Bob Fletcher ("Ramsey Co. sheriff is rebuked," front page, Feb. 25), I would like to make a few observations.

First, Fletcher ran unopposed in the last election and won handily in the one previous. I don't think that would have been possible as a racist in, arguably, the most diverse county in the state.

Second, several board members, especially Chair Trista MatasCastillo and County Manager Ryan O'Connor, have been carrying a grudge against Fletcher for years from what I have read in the Twin Cities press. With their vitriol and attempts at public embarrassment for Fletcher, they should be ashamed of themselves! Their attempts to divert attention away from their own responsibilities for providing adequate resources for the Sheriff's Department are highly misplaced. In my opinion, Fletcher has always put the public good as his top priority. MatasCastillo and O'Connor truly miss the point of the sheriff's efforts to maintain the excellence and improve his department. MatasCastillo's job as an elected official is to deal with the serious issues of the county, not play politics with a department head that she and O'Connor have shown a public disdain for.

Thirdly, I hardly think Bill Finney, an undersheriff in the Sheriff's Department and the first African American police chief in the state, would work for a racist, as MatasCastillo charges! As a resident of St. Paul, I have followed Fletcher throughout his career and have been impressed with his dedication and leadership for a department that does its best with the resources provided by the County Board. If there's a criticism of Fletcher, it's his impatience to get things done, and that may ruffle a few feathers.

Finally, the County Board and manager may think they do things right, but Fletcher, as a leader, does the right thing!

Patrick Smith, St. Paul

The writer is retired deputy chief of the St. Paul Fire Department.

LINDSAY WHALEN

Thank you, and good luck

Lindsay Whalen is a success. She has done so, so much for women's basketball in Minnesota and the country. Her sincere, energetic passion and commitment have inspired so many girls and women. Priceless. Thank you, Lindsay, thank you! We wish you well as you move on to new endeavors ("Whalen calls it quits as U women's coach," March 3). And to the women in the University of Minnesota basketball program: Coach Whalen has organized you and set you on a path to greatness on the court and in life. Embrace it and play on to victory. Rah, rah, Ski-U-Mah!

Susan Gove, Plymouth