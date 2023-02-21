Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I was disappointed to read the responses of local TV meteorologists Belinda Jensen and Chris Shaffer to a question about addressing climate change on air, as reported by Neal Justin on StarTribune.com on Feb 20 ("Twin Cities' favorite TV meteorologists swap weather stories in Star Tribune forum"). Both punted, saying they didn't have time to cover it in a 3-minute forecast and that it's not their job to tell people how to react. I beg to differ.

Recent research suggests that broadcast meteorologists are trusted sources in their communities when it comes to climate science. As Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy, notes in her book "Saving Us," the most important action we can take to slow the pace of climate change and advance climate solutions in our communities is to talk about it.

I'm not asking our TV meteorologists to give a nightly lecture on climate change, but I would like them to embrace a role making connections between local weather patterns and our changing climate. The increases we've observed in the frequency and intensity of weather events (droughts, heat waves, severe storms and hurricanes, wildfires) are real and directly tied to human-caused climate change. The impacts of our changing climate directly harm the health and well-being of our local community, not just in distant places. And we — acting as individuals, organizations, businesses and governments — can do something about it!

I urge our local TV meteorologists to step up and embrace their important role as climate communicators in our community.

Holly Menninger, Roseville

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL LUNCH

An overzealous reaction

I agree that lunch shaming is cruel and insensitive. But just because lunch shaming has occurred, does that mean that each schoolchild in Minnesota should get a free lunch? No. ("Why I included all students in the legislation I wrote," Readers Write, Feb. 21.)

Here's a revolutionary idea: Parents are responsible for feeding their children. If the parents are below a certain income level, their kid gets a free lunch, which is correct and appropriate. If the family is above that poverty level, they provide their child with a lunch. My lunch in primary school was something like a peanut butter sandwich and an apple. I was not hungry. I did well in school. My self-worth did not crumble.

If a kid forgets their lunch or loses it, the school should pay for the lunch from a small emergency fund, which can be replenished at times with community donations. Frequent parent offenders would be sent a polite letter informing them what is happening and stating diplomatically that in the future they may be billed.

Dennis West, Minneapolis

•••

The discussions about "free" school meals have neglected the potential educational opportunities in growing, preparing, serving and eating food. By the time a student graduates high school, they should know how to grow herbs, fruit and vegetables; how to store and cook food safely; how to follow a recipe or adjust it based on available ingredients; and how to plan a nutritious meal for a large group, including budgeting and staffing requirements. Doing these tasks would exercise reading, math, biology, chemistry, market research, organization and teamwork — all valuable life skills. So free school meals can be more than an expense; they can be structured to make education relevant to everyday life.

Tim Bardell, St. Louis Park

PAID LEAVE

How are we supposed to afford this?

Support for the paid-leave legislation is missing the point with respect to costs ("DFL's sick time, leave proposals poised to pass," Feb. 21). As a small-business owner, the larger issue is, how do you cover the absence of an employee for three to six months? My business is one where the work needs to be done even when someone is absent. The cost of overtime or trying to find, hire and train someone to cover a long-term absence is an issue no one seems to be addressing. And that is assuming you can find someone on a temporary basis if you tried to avoid overtime costs. I also think trying to police these types of leave for a small employer would be impossible and would give rise to abuse. Our business provides paid time off and, with accumulations, that can allow someone to take as much as four to five weeks off in a single year. For a company of our size, that is a fairly generous leave policy. The state arbitrarily moving that to 12 to 24 weeks in a year is a cost my business might not be able to sustain.

Gary Shelton, Prior Lake

VOTING

Establish the habit early

Two bills vital to a more inclusive and expansive democracy are under consideration at the Minnesota Legislature. HF 110/SF 389 allows preregistration of 16- and 17-year-old youth so they are registered to vote at age 18. HF 28/SF 26, passed by the House, restores the vote to our neighbors on probation or supervised release. Individuals in jail or prison would remain ineligible.

HF 28/SF 26, the more controversial of the two, will strengthen our democracy and help reduce recidivism! I spent 50 years working in corrections in Minnesota, Texas and Rhode Island. Those experiences taught me that most individuals who commit so-called street crimes believe they have little stake in civil society and that our country has little or no regard for them. Disenfranchisement amplifies those beliefs.

I am struck by the congruency between these two bills. Both promote the good habit of voting beginning as early as possible. We have known for decades that the younger an individual is when he or she commits that first crime, the greater the risk of a second crime. The earlier we exhibit a behavior — be it bad or good — the more likely it is to become a habit.

Each of us has good habits and bad habits. I want voting to become every person's good habit. Preregistration of 16- and 17-year-old youth promotes the early formation of their voting habit. Restoring the vote for those citizens currently excluded says, "Welcome! Practice your civic responsibility, be a good citizen and vote!"

Jay Lindgren, St. Louis Park

GUNS AT AIRPORTS

How it's punished, and how often

Thanks for printing the Associated Press article on passenger-carried guns at airports ("TSA is finding more and more guns," Feb. 21). It provided detail almost always missing, especially from television reporting on this topic — the potential consequences to the passenger for having "forgotten" that a handgun was in their carry-on luggage.

What was still missing from this article was an account of how often those potential consequences actually come to bear on passengers caught attempting to board with a firearm. This subject really deserves a follow-up (perhaps focused on the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) telling us how often a $14,950 fine was levied last year, or how often incarceration resulted.

Another point of curiosity for me: What does the word "confiscated" mean in this context? I know what it meant for the Swiss Army penknife that was in my pocket the last time I flew — "gone forever."

Gary Garnier, Eden Prairie

•••

TSA reports its workers are finding more and more guns at checkpoints. How can a responsible gun owner forget they are carrying a gun? Isn't that the definition of irresponsible gun ownership?

Paula Evensen, St. Louis Park

SIDEWALK SNOW REMOVAL

Another thing the city can do badly

I was amused when I read about the city of Minneapolis's ambitious proposals to clean its own sidewalks during winters by the year 2027 ("Mpls. to study sidewalk clearing," Feb. 17). I wonder how they will accomplish this when it seems that they can't or won't even plow their streets properly to begin with.

Alan Jones, Crystal