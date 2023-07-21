Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Regarding "Mpls. safety head leaving after 1 year: Cedric Alexander to retire Sept. 1 after a turbulent tenure as commissioner" (front page, July 21):

You don't retire from a job after one year, Cedric. You quit.

Al Leberknight, Prior Lake

So Alexander's excuses for "retiring" after one year on the job include 1) lack of resources and 2) he never said how long he'd stay. I call BS. When he came into the position as a highly touted, highly credentialed problem-solver with a wide breadth of experience in the criminal justice system, he was all about telling everyone how committed he was and how he was going to restructure this city.

Did he walk into this job having absolutely no idea of the challenges he was about to face, including a "lack of resources"? Please! He's quoted as saying that change takes time. So why leave before taking the time and making the effort?

He began by stating that he didn't need this job and therefore had no problem saying and doing what needed to be said and done in order to do the hard work of change. He was in awe of no man or woman. He initially attended community meetings and talked a great game. I was impressed.

A few months later, he was nowhere to be found. Apparently he didn't respond to questions and became outright annoyed if anyone questioned or criticized him. Now he says he wasn't personally bothered as that's all part of the job. Right.

If, in fact, he's all he wanted us to believe he was, he would have been in the media, in the community and at the doors of every City Council member, the mayor and every applicable city staffer demanding, begging and pleading for the resources he says are lacking (which they are). He would have engaged nonprofits and private business and community residents and would have been so ubiquitous we would have tired of seeing his face and hearing his voice. Instead, he hid in his office (or somewhere), failed to respond to requests and questions, "forgot" some of the people who headed agencies he should have remembered and devised a plan to hire PR people to communicate for him.

I think he retired because things got a little too hot around here. Too much media attention and too many questions about what he was doing, when and why. I guess he believes that a $300,000-plus salary doesn't require that he actually be held accountable, so he's running away. Buh-bye, sir. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Jeanne Torma, Minneapolis

THIRD PRECINCT HQ

Put it back where it was

I can't believe I have not seen any pushback on the newly approved plan, or should I say non-plan, for the new Third Precinct headquarters in Minneapolis ("Council: No HQ at torched precinct," July 21). So everybody seems to be in agreement that it is a good idea to spend an unknown amount of money on a temporary headquarters, located outside the precinct boundaries, while they ponder the best permanent solution.

The best plan, according to two-thirds of respondents to the official survey and I believe a wide majority of people who were not represented in the survey, is to put the headquarters back into the same building that burned. It's in the best geographical location for crime response and it's also the cheapest plan.

It's time for our city leaders to quit being pushed around by the people who prefer we not have a police force at all and start putting the best interests of the city first.

R.T. Smith, Minneapolis

On the evening of May 28, 2020, Minneapolis police officers abandoned the Third Precinct as a result of poor planning by city and state officials. In a hail of rocks, bottles and fireworks, officers crashed through their own gate like a defeated army. This abandonment passed the "torch," literally to the mob of protesters who gutted the building with fire and vandalism. More than three years later, the building stands as a monument to city elected officials' inability to recover from the terrible murder of George Floyd. The pending retirement of Cedric Alexander is another setback.

In the article "Council: No HQ at torched precinct" we see the council's attempt at a political exorcism by claiming no police activities should ever take place in that building. Attempting to "close the chapter once and for all," council members demonstrate that they value symbolism over substance. The building didn't kill Mr. Floyd, but a failure with police policy and discipline did. Recall that precincts were put in locations to have an efficient response to calls. Immediacy of intervention minimizes the escalation of an incident.

The rebuilding of the Third in its present site would confirm a new beginning with sound policies and accountability. It would, in fact, "close the chapter" by opening a new one. It would affirm a commitment to those neighborhoods that Minneapolis can learn from its mistakes. The council's vote to move the site acknowledges failures and delays any positive transformation.

Joe Polunc, Waconia

MINNEAPOLIS CLIMATE PLANS

A high-five for high aims

Thank you to the city of Minneapolis for reminding me why I am so proud to live in a progressive state like Minnesota ("Minneapolis' key climate goals — and how city plans to achieve them," July 21). Maybe because of our heritage, we take our social responsibilities seriously — something that is common to many Scandinavian countries. We share a philosophy that invests heavily in benefits for the common good — public parks, health care, schools, social safety nets, mass transit and, most important, providing a healthy climate for future generations.

Although we power our own home and EVs with rooftop solar, personal choices will not be sufficient to address our climate crisis. We need local and federal policy to support a quick clean-energy transition. Minneapolis's new climate programs are a wonderful example of what a progressive city can accomplish with the right leadership. I know that the rest of the state, and our country, are taking notice of what is happening here.

Mark Andersen, Wayzata

ROLE MODELS, PART ONE

140 miles per hour?!

The Minnesota Vikings rookie caught speeding is a disgrace ("First-round pick Addison cited for going 140 mph on I-94," July 21). And has added to the ongoing problem in our state. Professional football players are in a public position to be role models, especially to the younger generation of drivers. A citation is also a disgrace and an insult to all the innocent victims and families who have been caught up in this senseless behavior. Our laws need to be enforced for everyone. A tragedy is just a bad decision away from one of your own.

Darlene Marie VanOverbeke, Mound

ROLE MODELS, PART TWO

Beyoncé: Grounded brilliance

On Thursday night, I along with my daugher, son and dear friends had the privilege of watching Beyoncé perform ("Review: Beyoncé gives a queen-worthy performance in Minneapolis," StarTribune.com, July 21). She is a remarkable performer and a brilliant mind. She wowed us with a career-spanning array of hits. Her incredible voice, her engaging dancing and her awesome team made for a special night. The Renaissance World Tour is set to be a multibillion-dollar enterprise, and Beyoncé is the creative and intellectual architect.

She and I live very different lives. She is often traveling and performing across the globe. I usually am in my little corner of northeast Minneapolis with my husband and three children, writing picture books. But something happened tonight that reminded me that, in one of the most important ways, Beyoncé and I are alike. We are both mothers and women of color. Blue Ivy, her 11-year-old daughter, performed during one of her songs this evening, and Beyoncé congratulated her on her dancing. At the end of her show and at the end of both of our nights, we will be asking our children about their days and tucking in our kids to sleep. How sweet it is.

Piyali Nath Dalal, Minneapolis