Readers Write: Caving to Trump, Social Security changes

•••
The Saturday paper noted, under the heading “Developments,” that President Donald Trump had rescinded an executive order “targeting a prominent international law firm after it pledged to review its hiring practices and to provide tens of millions of dollars [$40 million, to be precise] in free legal services to support certain White House initiatives” (“Trump rescinds order targeting top law firm,” March 22). The note identifies the law firm: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton. To be clear, Paul Weiss is a mega law firm of long standing, and well known throughout the legal world and beyond. More needs to be said.
There has been no hint of legal wrongdoing by Paul Weiss, including in its outreach employment practices. To the contrary, the firm has a well-regarded reputation for ethical leadership. The obvious goal of the executive order was to dissuade Paul Weiss from taking on cases challenging the likely unlawful actions of the Trump administration. The firm capitulated to Trump’s demands.
There is nothing more important to a law firm than its independence from outside forces. I know from professional experience. The first was in the Watergate period. Our firm (including me as the lead associate) represented the Democratic National Committee in a civil lawsuit filed within days after the June 1972 break-in. At that time we were a small firm; the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was a major client. Reacting to White House pressure, the Teamsters advised that it would terminate our representation unless we gave up representing the DNC. The firm did not flinch. It advised in no uncertain terms that it did not allow clients to dictate who it took on as clients. The Teamsters went elsewhere. The second time was in 1981, when we took on the representation of John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley’s cause was not popular. We took it on anyway. (Mr. Hinckley was acquitted by reason of insanity.)
In capitulating to Trump and sacrificing its independence, Paul Weiss has more than embarrassed the legal profession. It has sent the message that one of the strongest law firms in this country is unwilling to stand up for itself. I had hoped never to see such a day. It is sad.
Alan Galbraith, Bloomington
The writer is a retired attorney and former mayor of St. Helena, Calif.