Readers Write: Caving to Trump, Social Security changes

There is nothing more important to a law firm than its independence from outside forces. I know from professional experience. The first was in the Watergate period. Our firm (including me as the lead associate) represented the Democratic National Committee in a civil lawsuit filed within days after the June 1972 break-in. At that time we were a small firm; the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was a major client. Reacting to White House pressure, the Teamsters advised that it would terminate our representation unless we gave up representing the DNC. The firm did not flinch. It advised in no uncertain terms that it did not allow clients to dictate who it took on as clients. The Teamsters went elsewhere. The second time was in 1981, when we took on the representation of John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley’s cause was not popular. We took it on anyway. (Mr. Hinckley was acquitted by reason of insanity.)