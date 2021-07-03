I have always felt that America's greatness lay in its aspirations more than its accomplishments.

I think Amanda Gorman summed it up beautifully in her InaugurationDay poem whenshe said that the country is "not broken but just unfinished."This expresses the thought for me so concisely.We cannot finish the work if we fail to acknowledge and address the unfinished business.We need to discuss this in our schoolsand at our historical places if the job is ever to be completed.

This country has done many great things, perhapsmore than any other nation, but now let us address what has been left unfinished as we seek to fulfill the goals set forthin thefounding documents.

Theodore Nagel, Minneapolis

•••

As we all prepare for our Independence Day celebrations, I am left wondering if the holiday has lost its significance. What is left to celebrate? We no longer honor the most embedded ideals of our forefathers. Do truth, justice, equality and freedom still carry the same weight?

Republican efforts to suppress the voting rights of minorities are overt, brazen and repugnant. Having declared Donald Trump the new messiah, many still refuse to accept the results from our valued public institutions that certified the election for Joe Biden.

Gun sales and killings continue unabated. Conservativejustices rule against any effort to control the violence. Protecting the lives of young, innocent children is no longer a priority.

When congressional legislators believe laughable Q-Anon conspiracies, we must concede that truth is out the window. It's long gone. We whitewash our history. For many congressional "leaders," power, bravado and status seem their only currency.

While in Europe attending the G-7 Summit, President Joe Biden had an impossible mission trying to sell to others the values grounded in our democracy. After the last four years they are visibly shredded and threadbare. Our government is hanging on with the strength of a spider web, and the world has taken notice.

Waving flags and lighting firecrackers now seem like a hollow effort to celebrate our patriotism. Perhaps this July 4 we can quietly engage in a thoughtful assessment of what must change and how we can go forward resurrecting our reputation and the values we once cherished. I think about what we once were and are no longer. How did it all go so terribly wrong?

Laurie Cowles, Northfield, Minn.

•••

Lyrics to songs you are all familiar with never fail to bring tears to my eyes:

"O beautiful for spacious skies,/For amber waves of grain,/For purple mountain majesties,/Above the fruited plain!"

And:

"And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air,/Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there."

My parents and I became United States citizens in 1961. My father proudly displayed the American flag on every national holiday.

"America, America, God shed his grace on thee ... "

How fortunate we all are to celebrate freedom in this beautiful country.

UrsulaKrawczyk, Roseville

POLARIZATION

We all, despite disagreements, are striving for the good of the country

Let us not demonize our American teammates just because they hold different political views. Historically, America has benefited from both progressive and conservative cycles of governance: Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal, Lyndon B. Johnson's "war on poverty," Ronald Reagan's "peace through strength," Barack Obama's expansion of health care, and Donald Trump's America-first employment agenda. Yes, we can debate whether Social Security should have been privatized, why poverty has nearly stalled out, why we need to spend half of our budget on national defense, and if the America-first agenda was worth the divisiveness.

History also tells us if we do not legislate in a bipartisan way, the next political cycle will just cancel out the legislation of the previous one. Most sadly, longtime friendships and families have been torn apart due to our inability to tolerate political differences. We need to see the gray in all of these and other challenging policy questions: What actually are the arguments against the viable democratic socialism of Scandinavia? How quickly should we convert to a carbon-free nation when we control only around 15% of global emissions?

We must become part of the solution to our divided America by tuning out all media that does not give us counter viewpoints, embracing the great truth that both conservatives and progressives want America to succeed, and above all, not doing what I have just done — taking one's knowledge base too seriously.

Tom Kuzma, Buffalo, Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

Turns out demonizationisn't a great recruiting tactic

So "Minneapolis strains to find new cops" (front page, June 27). Surprise! Why would anyone want to be a police officer in Minneapolis?

Many (most?) of the residents you must interface with despise you. Some in city leadership want to eliminate you. Yet you must continue to work in a hostile environment that has seen officers assaulted for trying to get medical care for an injured person and seen officers sprayed with mace. You also get second-guessed by politicians, activists, lawyers and the media for split-second life-or-death decisions you must make, including death-by-cop suicides. While that is not unique to Minneapolis, you are not supported by the political class from Gov. Tim Walz on down.

The Legislature is attempting to neuter you during riots. The politicians want to tell you how to do your job, which they know nothing about, while they cannot figure out how to do their own jobs. The federal government now wants to investigate the Minneapolis Police Department, which is just a piling-on for political purposes.

The media focuses on cases that make headlines but buries the good things the cops do every day. How many lives have the cops of Minneapolis saved by being the first on the scene to triage the victims of gunshots? How about starting lifesaving measures on addicts, people suffering heart attacks or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on children who may have drowned? Contrary to some, the police have had a lot of training in other areas than just knowing how to shoot a gun.

Police work can be a rewarding profession with the support of the community and city leaders. If you want to be a police officer, go to a community that gives you the respect and support you deserve. You have neither in Minneapolis.

Bill Filler, South St. Paul

•••

Every person in Minneapolis deserves to be safe. That safety should not be contingent on the color of their skin, what part of the city they live in, how old or young they are, or whether they're wealthy or working class. For a long time, our society has looked pretty much exclusively to police to provide that safety. But last year I saw the shaken anger in folks' faces after George Floyd was killed. I sat up late at night with neighbors watching out for arsonists on Lake Street (while police shot at crowds with rubber bullets). I sat on a call last summer where the mayor and chief of police were asked what the plan was to stop a rise in violence, and was shocked to hear them offer no strategy beyond stating that the plan was to stop the violence. Maybe the strategy shouldn't be doing the same thing that we've always done — the thing that brought us to this place.

Maybe the "new recruits" that the police are having a hard time finding and hiring would emerge to join in a new strategy where they're not forced to fit the same old mold (as recruits were under Derek Chauvin last year). I imagine that the new Department of Public Safety, which tens of thousands of residents are asking for, would welcome a broader range of professionals, experts and caregivers. Rather than police-only responses, and police involved in supposedly holding themselves "accountable," instead we'd have a department pursuing a strategy of keeping everyone safe with a response that matches the situation, plus civilian accountability. I personally can't wait to vote yes on that proposal this November.

Jesse Mortenson, Minneapolis

We want to hear from you. Send us your thoughts here.