One of the Aug. 17 letters about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan included the statement that the writer "can imagine what the Gold Star parents are thinking now."

As a Gold Star father, I humbly disagree. Unless a person has lost a loved one as a result of combat or other violent act that attracted overwhelming media attention, that person is in no position to imagine what I am thinking or feeling.

Our son, a Green Beret, was killed in 2016 on his third tour of duty. He willingly put himself in danger to protect families who were sending their daughters to school and risking retribution from Taliban sympathizers. He used his medic training to provide health care to people who rarely had access to such care. He protected villagers from ISIS when they started attacks in Afghanistan. He acknowledged the shortcomings of the Afghan army even as he helped train its soldiers to continue protecting Afghans after U.S. troops had left.

I remain proud of the work our son did in Iraq and Afghanistan. I also support President Joe Biden's difficult decision to end U.S. involvement in this conflict.

Knowing that our son died in service to a mission that was never going to succeed in the long term is devastating. Gold Star families and military service members who served and survived do not need people with no direct involvement in war "imagining" how we feel.

Our son would have understood withdrawing U.S. forces even as he worried about the impact of these decisions on the people of Afghanistan, particularly women. He would have anticipated the chaos at the Kabul airport and done what he could to help people leave the country, and he would have supported the strategic thinking that led to the withdrawal.

William Thomas, Marshall, Minn.

•••

Twenty years ago our country was cruelly attacked by Islamic terrorists based in Afghanistan. Lead by President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, the response was to launch two wars of aggression, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. It was going to be costly, and success was not likely in Afghanistan. At the same time, we knew the looming disaster of global warming was coming. We knew we had major problems with racial disparities, poverty and inequities. We knew we would be losing the opportunity to head these off while we still could keep the damage low. But our administration and many Americans actually believed war was the answer! But war comes with blinders and a singular focus that makes it hard to pay attention to other, sometimes bigger problems. We didn't exactly need to invade Afghanistan, but we sure have had to get serious about these other problems, and we are way overdue about that.

The trillions of dollars spent on those wars are resources that could have gone to address what has gone so wrong now. We could have closed our racial divide in equity, health and education. We could have lead the world to a green economy by now. The Earth could be cooling, but it is cooking, and there will be no return to normal. Water could be plentiful but water shortages are upon us.

Please take this lesson from the failures of the Afghanistan war: War is seldom the answer. War more often distracts and keeps us from solving the biggest problems we have. Now that the war is over, let's get to work and put our resources where they should be.

Paul Rozycki, Minneapolis

•••

Biden has been in office just seven months and already it's clear that the 81 million lost souls who voted for him owe the rest of us an apology.

Of all the mistakes he has made thus far, the worst is retreating from Kabul in a way reminiscent of the fall of Saigon, leaving thousands of Afghans at risk and leaving billions of dollars' worth of weapons in the hands of the Taliban.

Who among our friends and enemies alike will respect us now? Who will Biden betray next? Taiwan? Japan? South Korea?

Former President Donald Trump wanted us out of Afghanistan too, but it's highly doubtful, despite his negotiations with the Taliban, that he would have ever allowed our presence there to end the way Biden has.

Fortunately for the Afghans, there are rumors swirling that the Northern Alliance is readying to oppose the Taliban — that certainly would be some good news coming out of this mess.

Yes, after 20 years, 2,400 service member deaths, 20,000 soldiers wounded and more than $2 trillion spent, it was time to go ... but like this?

From his dangerous open-door policy on the southern border to his reckless disregard for America's energy independence to his imprudent spending and growing inflation to his shameful retreat from Afghanistan, Biden has justified Barack Obama's remark that if there was a way for Biden to screw things up, he would.

Should the GOP regain control of Congress after next year's midterms, they should impeach Biden.

Republicans wouldn't really expect to have the votes to remove him, but making every Democrat in Congress go on record for or against it would be a victory for those already fed up with this coward.

Mark D. Overholser, South St. Paul

THE TALIBAN

None of so-called equivalents are in any way equivalent

Ahmed Tharwat accuses three different groups of being the American equivalent of the Taliban: the Jan. 6 rioters, those who supported the administrations of most American presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to Biden, and those who are against the teaching of critical race theory ("A Tale of Two Talibans: Afghanistan's and ours," Opinion Exchange, Aug. 18).

Is it really necessary to point out that there is a difference between being in a riot and massacring your fellow countrymen and then forcing the survivors to conform to your religious views? The Taliban committed 15 massacres between 1996 and 2001, according to the United Nations, and are considered by many countries a terrorist organization. The rioters didn't massacre anyone. Four of the five people who died were rioters. The fifth person died of natural causes after the riot.

Comparing those who are against teaching critical race theory to the Taliban is pure nonsense. The people who are against critical race theory aren't taking up arms and subjugating their fellow citizens. They are making arguments at school board meetings. No one who disagrees has been beheaded or stoned to death.

Every country has flaws, but concluding that, because it has flaws, the U.S. is equivalent to the Taliban just isn't reasonable. The U.S. is not perfect, but it is one of the best countries in the world. If Tharwat really thinks it is as bad as he says, why doesn't he move some place he thinks is nicer?

James Brandt, New Brighton

•••

Tharwat's commentary reminds that we are so busy concerning ourselves with terrorists threatening us at home and abroad that we teach our young to be wary of the "other" — those with vastly different roots, those who look different and those with different religions with far different rules. Then we build networks to limit the intrusion of "those" people into our country. And, of course, we build tremendous government institutions to expose them and strong armies to thwart the expansion of "those" people, tamp down their governments and show them the correct way to live.

All the while forgetting the African proverb, "The sheep will spend its entire life fearing the wolf, only to eaten by the shepherd."

Don Anderson, Minneapolis

