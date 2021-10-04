Serving as chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota has been one of the most incredible experiences of my lifetime. My four-and-a-half year journey full of twists and turns, trials and tribulations and experiences to last a lifetime has come to a close for now.

I still find it difficult to believe after being duly re-elected to a historic third term in April with more than 67% of the vote, that I will not be finishing my term and leading the party in 2022 as chairwoman ("Ex-Senate leader chosen to chair state GOP," Oct. 3).

While the past month has been one of the most arduous of my life, I am finally at peace with my decision to leave behind a position I loved more than any job I've ever held before in life.

I do so with a greater appreciation for the thousands who believe in me and helped build the most successful Minnesota Republican Party in modern history. Also, for the growth I made as a person and leader since first elected to this position.I can't believe how much has changed since my story began.

On the day I was born, I was found abandoned on the back doorstep of a rural hospital in South Korea next to a garbage dumpster. Five months later I was adopted and became a Minnesotan and an American.

I never could have imagined my life would take me from being a newborn in a South Korean orphanage to being the first female and Asian American chair of either major political party in Minnesota to meeting the president of the United States.

Thank you to the thousands who stand with me and continue to advocate for my forward path. Your kindness, love and support mean the world.

With gratitude and appreciation for allowing this adopted Korean to live her American dream.

Jennifer Carnahan, former chairwoman, Republican Party of Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER

Think it through before calling Mayor Mike Elliott a star

If you're an activist who believes that all violent encounters with young Black men are the fault of the police, who harbor some racism at their core, then yes, Mike Elliott is your star! (Readers Write, Oct. 5.) If you are a realist who understands that there will be unpleasant outcomes with both Black and white young men when they resist arrest, then Mike Elliott is a patsy.

That Daunte Wright was killed as a result of the arresting officer mistaking her firearm for her Taser was tragic. Nothing can take that away. Firing the chain of command from the top was a ridiculous overreaching act of appeasement. Stating this case for what it was, a terrible accident, as the chief did, apologizing and promising corrective action was the correct response. (Of course there will be civil action in addition to the criminal charges against the officer.)

That the officer made a mistake was obvious from what she said after firing a live round. She did not mean to use her firearm. Could more training have resulted in the desired outcome? That there was regularly scheduled training in drawing and firing the yellow-colored Taser from the opposite side of her body as the gun side should have been enough, but in this case it wasn't. Was that the chief's fault? The city manager's? Making this sweep reinforces the absurd idea that the killing of Mr. Wright was in fact intentional.

For those of us with our realist hats on, we know this was an accident. That, based on the outcome, terminating the officer for this act was reasonable, but the other firings were done for show. Also, that changing policies that allow unarmed non-sworn employees to conduct low-level traffic stops is an accident waiting to happen. (It already happened in San Francisco.) And that while eliminating flash-bangs and tear gas from the police toolbox sounds good to protesters, it limits the control factor for police, and we've seen how that ends.

For the sake of the city of Brooklyn Center, I'm hoping Mayor Mike Elliott will be voted out of office and his patsy policies revoked.

Richard Greelis, Bloomington

The writer is a retired police detective.

ABORTION

The known and unknown

An Oct. 4 letter suggested that the deep divide over abortion could be helped by considering the "unacknowledged great unknown of human existence," which is the timing of when a soul is supposedly invested in a body. Without disputing the basis of the claim, it's not at all clear how adding that component to the debate would do anything but further muddy the water. The idea of a soul is a matter of faith (which I share), but for the purpose of instituting public health policy we cannot consider "unknown" factors. There are only two knowable facts that are relevant: Each person's body is sovereign, and a body can only be sovereign when it can exist independently.

Bob Worrall, Roseville

•••

I agree with the Oct. 4 letter writer that the abortion debate needs less anger and more humility. It also needs to widen the narrow and intense focus on only one gender and consider the obvious fact that "males cause 100% of problem pregnancies," as comedian Sarah Silverman has reminded us. And it needs to look at an interesting and pertinent number. Pro-lifers like to point out the abortion of 700,000 innocent lives last year, while overlooking the 700,000 innocent lives lost to COVID. And not only overlooking but contributing to the problem in their refusal to get vaccinated, mask up and socially distance.

The human race, aren't we something? Is there anything we aren't divided on?

Jim Lein, Minneapolis

TWIN CITIES MARATHON

The best spectators

Sunday was the Twin Cities Marathon, and I really think we have the very best spectators. I always feel that the support and encouragement of the strangers along the route, along with the love and support of family of course, are the only reason I've been able to complete four marathons.

This year I'd like to thank a little boy and his family who truly made my whole day! I was around mile 24, on Summit Avenue, where kind families were offering treats to runners. Thinking one table had oranges, I ran over, only to find it was something else. I said sorry, I thought this table had oranges, and ran on. About two blocks later, a little boy ran up beside me panting and sweating, and handed me a peeled orange. You can't believe how I felt in that moment. I thanked him profusely and was on my way, eating that incredible gift and floating on air. Mom and Dad, you're raising a great son.

Thank you to your family and everyone along the course today. It was a good day.

Sue Schultz, Jordan

