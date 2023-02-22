Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Light, fluffy snow. Easily swirled about by the wind. Also easy to shovel or sweep off hard surfaces. However, once you've stepped on it, the snow underfoot compresses and is harder to remove. Give it a few cycles of temperature swings and throw in some winter sunshine, and what you have is an icy patch where you stepped.

It's the same for our streets. Once a car drives on snow, it leaves behind compressed tire tracks. These are not as easy to remove as undisturbed snow.

Minneapolis has moved to one-sided parking for the remainder of the winter. It's a pain, but clearly we can handle it. Why don't we do it every year in our residential neighborhoods, from November to April, like some other cities do?

With a winter-long restriction rather than our current snow-emergency announcements, residents are much less likely to miss moving their cars for the changeover in parking. (Theoretically the city can tow cars that aren't moved for snow emergencies, but in reality this is not performed with enough rigor to make a difference.)

Having no cars on one side allows our plows to plow at the necessary steady speeds straight down the streets for maximum snow-throwing capability. And they would be plowing to the curb on the side of the street that hasn't been parked on or driven over. The hidden benefit to a winter-long restriction is that there would be significantly less packed snow on the no-parking side of the road to the curb, which means our snowplows would do a better job getting the snow cleared down to the pavement.

This is the secret to the cleaner streets we see in many suburbs — there is no on-street parking that hinders snow removal and the plows are dealing with much less packed snow near curbs.

We can't go to no overnight parking on the streets, but we can make one simple change that will help our plow drivers do their work better. And that will make traveling down our city streets in wintertime better for everyone.

Chris Larson, Minneapolis

•••

The current snowstorm is a good time to evaluate the proposal that Minneapolis assume responsibility for clearing sidewalks ("Mpls. to study sidewalk clearing," Feb. 17). There is hardly an employer who isn't looking to hire. How could the city possibly expect to hire enough people who would have no idea when they would be working, whether they would be required 10 times a season or 30, or if they would be clearing 2 inches of snow or 20?

The inevitable shortage of workers would lead to a patchwork of uncleared blocks that would be chaotic for pedestrians, letter carriers and those waiting for school or Metro Transit buses.

Renters in large buildings are already paying for their sidewalks to be cleared through their rent. No program of the proposed scope would be possible without an increase in property taxes, which would certainly mean higher rents. How fair is that? Good citizen homeowners would probably step up to clear their own sidewalks, but with understandable resentment that they were being taxed for services not delivered.

We live in community. This is only possible through the unwritten understanding that we take responsibility for ourselves and show consideration for others. We move our vehicles from city streets so that they can be plowed. Insofar as we are able, we keep our sidewalks passable in what we know is a northern climate. Some accommodation for those physically unable to do so would be appropriate. However, it is magical thinking to suppose that the city could successfully take over clearing 2,000 miles of sidewalks.

Paul Riedesel, Minneapolis

•••

Like Dave Peters, the shovel tester in "Snow shovels: A field guide" (Feb. 22), I don't (and have never) owned a snowblower and rather like shoveling snow. My snow shovel of choice is the cheap, standard, classic model. It has to be lightweight because, at 72, I have a bit of arthritis in one shoulder. My preferred time to shovel is 5:30 a.m. before my neighbors get out their snowblowers because I hate smelling gasoline fumes and listening to the awful noise. One person down the block has a machine that sounds like a dentist drill being used on a dinosaur.

Elaine K. Murray, Minneapolis

AGRICULTURE

Drought was an exception for us

Readers got half the story in the recent article "Farm water rules lenient, often abused" (front page, Feb. 19).

The summer of 2021 brought record-breaking dry months. The Department of Natural Resources website notes the drought was "as serious as anything experienced in over 40 years." Many farmers who irrigate reported going over water appropriation limits to save their crops, and R.D. Offutt was no exception.

However, 2021 was one exception to R.D. Offutt's longstanding history of compliance with water appropriation limits. The DNR's data from 1992 to 2021 shows R.D. Offutt has used significantly less than our total allotted amount of water; in fact, we've been under the allocation 97% of the time.

Our water permits give us the flexibility to work with the conditions Mother Nature provides, using only the amount necessary and not a drop more. Across our fields, we use soil moisture sensors to predict water needs along with center-pivot systems with drop-down nozzles to conserve water and power.

Minnesotans should also understand that only one-third of our water permits were used for fields farmed by R.D. Offutt in 2021. In accordance with sound soil health practices, we rotate our fields with other local family farmers to achieve an average rotation of four years.

We have been a sustainable family farm for 60 years. To single out just one year as evidence that there needs to be more punitive pressure on farmers is to ignore not only decades of data, but also the full story.

Ron Offutt, Park Rapids, Minn.

The writer is founder, R.D. Offutt Farms.

•••

Two very troubling articles appeared in the Star Tribune in the past week: "Rush Creek fish kill traced to contaminated runoff" (Feb. 17) and "Farm water rules lenient, often abused." Both highlight a dangerous lack of value our state places on the collective water resources both above and below ground and the lack of enforcement consequences for violators. Fish kills and polluted rivers from manure and pesticide runoff, including in some of our finest trout streams, are impacted with little or no consequence from preventable pollution. High-capacity irrigation violators draw down aquifers, which in turn draws pollutants into the groundwater and may lower lake and river/creek levels, putting at risk other ecosystems. Irrigation permit holders can pump up to 50 million gallons of water for $140 a year, which is less than what a homeowner pays for water usage measured in thousands of gallons a year. Does that really represent the value our state places on what they take?

With lenient regulations with weak enforcement and limited consequences, it's no wonder one of the residents of Backus said that "they're thumbing their noses at the agencies." With absurdly low water fees and overage "use" fees of $3.50 per million gallons of overage, it's a recipe for disaster in our state experiencing rapidly changing climate. This needs to change.

Brian Buxton, Eden Prairie