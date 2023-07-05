More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Readers sent us their designs for new Minnesota, Hennepin County flags
Columnist Jennifer Brooks asked readers to come up with new flag designs for Minnesota and Hennepin County. She'll stitch some into reality.
www.startribune.com
Cyclists participate in the Freedom From Pants Ride
The ride is held annually on Independence Day to celebrate freedom in a unique way.
www.startribune.com
Fireworks are set off around the Twin Cities
Towns fired off fireworks on Independence Day at dusk.
Photography
Gallery: Twins roll Kansas City 9-3 at Target Field on July 4
Carlos Correa earned his 1,000th career hit during Tuesday's game.
Local
Edina's Independence Day parade celebrates July 4th
After a rain delay, the hour-long parade featured veterans, marching bands, floats, horses, musicians, clowns and more. The parade started at the Edina City Hall and ended near France Avenue.