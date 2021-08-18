Ballot language city officials initially approved for the policing and public safety proposal:

Department of Public Safety

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

Explanatory Note:

This amendment would create a new Department of Public Safety, which would:

(1) Combine public safety functions of the City of Minneapolis into a comprehensive public health approach to safety, with the specific public safety functions to be determined.

(2) Include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of the Department of Public Safety.

(3) Be led by a Commissioner of Public Safety. The appointment process for the Commissioner would include a Mayor nomination and a City Council appointment. The Mayor would not have complete power over the establishment, maintenance, and command of the Department of Public Safety.

This amendment would also do the following:

(1) Remove from the Charter a Police Department, which includes the removal of its Police Chief, and the removal of the Mayor's complete power over the establishment, maintenance, and command of the Police Department.

(2) Remove the City Council requirement to fund a police force of at least 1.7 employees per 1,000 residents.

(3) Remove City Council authorization to impose additional taxation on taxable property in the City of Minneapolis of up to 0.3 percent of its value annually to fund the compensation of employees of the police force.

Language approved in a City Council committee on Wednesday:

Department of Public Safety

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

Ballot language city officials initially approved for a proposal shifting powers in City Hall:

Executive Mayor — Legislative Council

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to make the Mayor the City's chief executive officer and administrative authority, and to make the City Council the legislative body with general legislative, policymaking, and oversight authority in the City, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

Explanatory Note:

The Mayor would be the City's chief executive officer and administrative authority. The Mayor would direct and supervise all departments, officers, and employees in the City, free from interference by the City Council and its members. The Mayor would appoint, with the City Council's consent, all department heads, unless the charter or any applicable law otherwise provides. All officers appointed by the Mayor will have a four-year term that coincides with the Mayor's term, and could be disciplined and discharged by the Mayor.

The City Council would be the City's legislative body, with the City's general legislative, policymaking, and oversight authority. The Council would continue to appoint and discharge the City Clerk. The City Council would be assisted by nonpartisan administrative staff and could be assisted by aides.

The Executive Committee and its role in appointments, suspensions, and discharges of officers would be abolished.

The City Council must establish an independent City Auditor's Office and an Audit Committee to oversee the City Auditor's Office. The Audit Committee would appoint the Auditor for a term of at least four years. The City Council may remove the Auditor for cause.

Language approved in committee on Wednesday:

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to adopt a change in its form of government to an Executive Mayor-Legislative Council structure to shift certain powers to the Mayor, consolidating administrative authority over all operating departments under the Mayor, and eliminating the Executive Committee?