In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday ordered that all mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day be set aside, setting the stage for a potential legal battle after the election. But the order stopped short of a final determination on the validity of the post-Election Day ballots.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Minnesota voter site experiencing outages just days before election
The absentee ballot tracker is back up, but an ongoing outage involving the voter registration system could lead to longer lines at early voting sites. Another short outage was planned just after 3 p.m. Saturday to work on the problems.
State + Local
Unprecedented vote a test to Minnesota election system
State officials already navigating the pandemic have been called on to protect the integrity of the election, defend face mask requirements and guard against possible acts of voter intimidation.
National
The Latest: New Mexico governor: Stay home on Halloween
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday said the spread of coronavirus is out of control in New Mexico as she urged residents to stay home and avoid gathering with others to celebrate Halloween.
National
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is appreciably wider.
National
Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously
Calling Joe Biden his "brother," Barack Obama on Saturday accused Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency seriously as Democrats leaned on America's first Black president to energize Black voters in battleground Michigan on the final weekend of the 2020 campaign.