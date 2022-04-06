Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke, 22, during a SWAT raid on a downtown apartment in February would not face charges. Their offices released a joint report on the shooting, as well as a second report written by police practices expert Jack Ryan. Read the reports below.
The joint report:
The expert report:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Northern Minn. slammed with spring storm
A foot of snow was reported north of Finland, Minn.
Minneapolis
Read the official reports on the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by a Minneapolis police officer
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke, 22, during…
Minneapolis officer who fatally shot Amir Locke won't be charged
The announcement comes after the February shooting of Locke, who was not the subject of the search warrant.
Rochester
Rochester man found guilty in March 2019 murder
The jury deliberated for about four hours.
South Metro
Prior Lake man given 28-year term for role in shooting death of teen during drug deal in Savage
Prosecutors said the teen was shot by the 19-year-old's father, who died in jail in December 2020 while being in pandemic-related quarantine.