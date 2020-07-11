Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell is calling for a criminal investigation into the 2018 death of a Beltrami County jail inmate after two letters concerning his treatment by jail staff recently surfaced.
Read the letters about the death of Hardel Sherrell:
