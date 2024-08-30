Reactions to the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau

"I was lucky enough to have Johnny with the Calgary Flames and with USA Hockey, and it cannot be overstated just what a joy it was for everyone involved to have Johnny Gaudreau on their team. First and foremost, Johnny was always the first to raise his hand to give back to his community. When we had any charity requests, we always knew he would say yes, without hesitation. His love of his family, friends and alma mater was always apparent and was clearly the driving force in his life." — statement from longtime NHL executive Brian Burke.