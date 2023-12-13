A collection of reactions to the death of Andre-Braugher, the actor whose credits included the gritty ''Homicide: Life on The Street'' and the silly ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine.''

''I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.'' — ''Brooklyn 99'' co-star Terry Crews, via Instagram.

''Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher's passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well.'' — Shonda Rhimes via Instagram.

''Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.'' — David Simon, who wrote ''Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,'' via X, formerly Twitter.

''First time I saw Andre Braugher was in Measure for Measure in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, ''Whoa. What just happened?!'' Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP.'' — Jeffrey Wright, via X.

"Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. — ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'' co-star Chelsea Peretti, via Instagram.

''Always our Captain. We love you, Andre.'' — The official ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine.'' Instagram account.

''Loved watching him work. Anytime he entered a scene he commanded attention. Terrible loss and taken away from his family and friends way too soon.'' — Actor Kirk Acevedo via X.