Raza arrives just in time from England to lead Lahore to PSL title

LAHORE, Pakistan — Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza flew in from England, arrived 10 minutes before the toss and went on to lead Lahore Qalandars to its third Pakistan Super League title in four years.
Lahore's record successful chase on Sunday saw it beat Quetta Gladiators by six wickets with a ball to spare in a thrilling final.
Raza had played in a test match against England at Nottingham which Zimbabwe lost by an innings on Saturday.
He made a vital unbeaten 22 off seven deliveries on Sunday while Kusal Perera smashed a 31-ball 62 not out to carry Lahore to 204-4 in 19.5 overs after Quetta had chosen to bat first and scored 201-9.
Quetta mystery spinners Abrar Ahmed (1-27) and Usman Tariq (1-38) had squeezed Lahore and when Raza arrived the home team still needed 57 runs off the final 20 balls.
Not tired
Raza showed no signs of fatigue after multiple flights to reach Lahore and smashed fast bowler Mohammad Amir for a four and a six off the first two balls he faced.
With eight runs needed off Faheem Ashraf's final three balls, Raza smacked the fast bowler over point for a six before hitting the winning boundary wide of mid-on.