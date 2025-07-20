Rays score go-ahead run on throwing error in 4-3 victory over the Orioles

Ha-Seong Kim had a leadoff single and a steal and scored on Simpson's single to center. Simpson stole second and advanced to third when José Caballero walked on a wild pitch. Caballero stole his 32nd base — tops in the majors — and Gregory Soto replaced Domínguez with the bases loaded. Jonathan Aranda hit a grounder to O'Hearn at first base, but his throw home was off target when Soto crossed his path allowing two to score for a 4-2 lead.