Rays play the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (19-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (17-21, fourth in the AL East)

May 10, 2025 at 8:02AM

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.65 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (3-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Brewers +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay has a 17-21 record overall and a 10-16 record in home games. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Milwaukee is 19-20 overall and 7-13 in road games. The Brewers have gone 14-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has eight doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 10 for 38 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has a .309 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has three doubles and three home runs. Jackson Chourio is 9 for 42 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .197 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

