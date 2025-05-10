Rays play the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (19-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (17-21, fourth in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.65 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (3-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Brewers +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 series lead.
Tampa Bay has a 17-21 record overall and a 10-16 record in home games. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.
Milwaukee is 19-20 overall and 7-13 in road games. The Brewers have gone 14-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.