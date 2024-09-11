Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta suspended 3 games for intentionally throwing at Phillies' Nick Castellanos

''I got into the box, I wasn't even swinging because I felt there was a chance that that could happen and it happened. I think that he was just (angry) that his numbers got messed up," Castellanos said. ''I can't explain it, just I know that he had relatively pretty good numbers going into that and just watching him, I could see him getting frustrated and I was digging in and I'm like, I'm going to take this pitch right here to see if he's around the plate and it wasn't anywhere near the plate.''