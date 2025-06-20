Sports

Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 3:10AM

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Tampa Bay dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.

Bigge was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round of the 2019 amateur draft from Harvard and made his major league debut for them on July 9 last year. He was traded 19 days later to Tampa Bay along with Christopher Morel and minor leaguer Ty Johnson for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes.

In 32 career appearances, including one start, Bigge has a 2.51 ERA and one save. This season, he has a 2.40 ERA in 13 relief outings covering 15 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

ZAK GILBERT

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games

Matt Olson hit a three-run double, Spencer Strider struck out eight in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 7-1 on Thursday night to complete a series sweep that extended New York's season-worst losing streak to six games.

Sports

Pacers avoid 2nd straight home-court playoff exit, routing Thunder to force Game 7

Sports

Cowser's 3-run homer and Morton's solid outing lead Orioles past Rays