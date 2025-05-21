Rays hit 4 home runs to beat Astros 8-4

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected for the first time this season in the top of the eighth inning. After the Astros cut the Rays' lead to a run on a home run from Mauricio Dubón and a second homer from Paredes, Yainer Diaz was called out on a checked swing. The Astros called for a review, saying the ball hit Diaz. Cash was arguing it shouldn't be reviewed. The call was confirmed.