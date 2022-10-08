CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings.
The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years.
Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team's history.
There were 36 strikeouts through 14 innings.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder, a person with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to The Associated Press.
Sports
Ball St. takes slugfest in 1-point win over C. Michican
Carson Steele ran for 124 yards on 28 carries and Ben VonGunten's 22-yard field with 12:14 remaining carried Ball State past Central Michigan 17-16 on Saturday.
High Schools
At 3-3, Eagan proving competitive with good prep football teams
Wildcats' three wins under coach Nick Johnson are the program's most in a single season since 2015.
Sports
Campbell keeps Charleston Southern winless in 34-28 victory
Hajj-Malik Williams threw for two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for a third as Campbell kept Charleston Southern winless this season with a 34-28 victory in a Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.
Sports
Alabama's Bryce Young doesn't start against Texas A&M
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn't start the game against Texas A&M because of sprained right shoulder, leaving Jalen Milroe as his replacement.