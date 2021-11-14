PHILADELPHIA — Christian Ray registered 12 points and six rebounds as La Salle narrowly defeated Albany 67-64 on Saturday.
Clifton Moore had 11 points for La Salle (1-1). Sherif Kenney added six rebounds.
De'Vondre Perry had 18 points for the Great Danes (0-2). Matt Cerruti added 13 points. Jamel Horton also had 13 points plus five steals.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
