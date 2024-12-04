Raw milk recall in California expands after tests detect more bird flu virus

The virus has infected 57 people in the U.S. this year, including 31 in California, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mild illnesses have been seen in dairy and poultry workers who had close contact with infected animals. In two cases, an adult in Missouri and a child in California, no known source of the illnesses have been identified. No cases of bird flu spreading between people have been detected in the U.S.