Ravens reach 2-year, $30 million extension with running back Derrick Henry, AP source says

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 7:40PM

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens agreed Wednesday to a two-year contract extension with star running back Derrick Henry.

The deal is worth $30 million — $25 million guaranteed — according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the terms haven't been announced.

Henry was an outstanding addition for the Ravens last season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns and forming a devastating pairing with quarterback Lamar Jackson — himself a significant running threat.

That was the first season of a two-year contract that was worth up to $20 million, but now Baltimore has worked out a new deal that lasts through the 2026 season.

The Ravens didn't have too many potential losses to worry about in free agency this offseason, especially once they re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley. Now they can plan to have the 31-year-old Henry for two more seasons.

The question now is whether Baltimore can reach an extension agreement with Jackson — who has three years left on his current deal — and potentially gain some salary cap flexibility.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

about the writer

NOAH TRISTER

The Associated Press

