Rauw Alejandro on Puerto Rico, salsa and working with Pharrell on his new album

ALEJANDRO: We started working in New York and we finished in Paris. We have a few other records at the studio, but ''Committed,'' this song is really special. He was the one that wrote that, the hook. And he was like, ''Rauw, you have to sing it in English.'' And I was like, ''I've never done this before. It's new.'' It was challenge for me, you know, singing a whole hook in English. I told him, ''OK, but I'll do the verse in Spanish.'' I like to write my own verses and wanted to make it my own. We fused our ideas together.