The Western diamondback rattlesnake is a master of nonverbal communication. It need only shake the rattle on its tail to send a crystal clear message: "Hey. I'm sitting here. Don't step on me because I'm going to bite you," said Boris Chagnaud, a biologist at the University of Graz in Austria.

But the rattlesnake has another, wilier trick up its tail. As it perceives a potential threat coming closer, the rattlesnake will sharply increase the speed of its rattle, from da … da … da to dadada. Chagnaud compares the acoustic warnings to a car's backup beeper, which will beep more as the back of your car approaches an object. This uptick tricks unsuspecting humans into believing the snake is closer than it actually is, according to a paper by Chagnaud and colleagues published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday.

Scientists knew that rattlesnakes often change their rattling noises, but no one quite knew why. Matthew Rowe, a biologist at the University of Oklahoma who was not involved with the research, said he had witnessed this rattling trick hundreds of times but never questioned what the signal might be communicating to the snake's enemies. "That's embarrassing for me," he said.

Sebastian Harris, an ecologist in Pennsylvania who has researched rattlesnakes, said, "I've definitely had a timber rattlesnake rattle very loud upon my approach, only to find he was 10 or so feet away under some dense vegetation."

The research began when Chagnaud, who studies the vibrating vocalizations of toadfish, wanted to compare the fish to rattlesnakes, which use similar muscles to rattle their tails. In 2018, he visited the resident rattlesnakes in the lab of Tobias Kohl, a researcher at the Technical University of Munich in Germany and an author on the paper. In Kohl's lab, Chagnaud noticed the snakes would abruptly increase the frequency of their rattling as he drew near.

Chagnaud devised a series of tests involving humans wearing virtual reality headsets to study the purpose of the shifting rattles. The researchers developed a theory: Maybe the snakes' sudden, high-frequency rattling created an illusion of closeness that functions as a warning.

But humans were never a rattlesnake's intended evolutionary target, as the serpents have been around North America for at least 6 million years. Rowe said that the paper did not necessarily illuminate how the animals that evolved along with the rattlesnakes, such as badgers or canids, perceive the rattling.

"Could you put little goggles on a badger?" Rowe wondered aloud. "Badgers are so doggone intractable."