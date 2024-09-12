Rate cuts are coming from the European Central Bank and the Fed. Experts say the pace will be mild

Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency fell to 2.2% in August, not far from the ECB's 2% target, down from 10.6% at its peak in October, 2022. Consumer prices spiked after Russian cut off most natural gas shipments to Europe over its February, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, sending utility bills higher. The rebound from the pandemic also led to bottlenecks in supplies of parts and raw materials, further boosting inflation that then spread more broadly to services, a broad category that includes medical care, personal services such as haircuts, restaurants, hotels and entertainment.