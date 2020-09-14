Rare rallies
Dominic Thiem became only the fifth player to win the U.S. Open men's singles title after losing the first two sets, and the first since 1949 (when it was known as the U.S. National Championships). The list:
Year Winner Runner-up Scores
1922 Bill Tilden Bill Johnston 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4
1940 Don McNeill Bobby Riggs 4-6, 6-8, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
1947 Jack Kramer Frank Parker 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3
1949 Pancho Gonzalez Ted Schroeder 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
2020 Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6
