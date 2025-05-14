Rare Ian Fleming story features a Londoner named Bone, Caffery Bone

Fleming, best known for such Bond thrillers as ''Dr. No'' and ''From Russia with Love,'' had a career in journalism spanning from the 1930s to the early 1960s, when he was well established as an author. For Reuters in the '30s, he wrote obituaries, covered auto racing in Austria and a Stalin show trial in the Soviet Union. After World War II, he served as foreign manager for the Kemsley newspaper group, a subsidiary of The Sunday Times. Fleming died of a heart attack in 1964, at age 56.