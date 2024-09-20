Rare G.K. Chesterton essay on mystery writing is itself a mystery

The club, established in the late 1920s, is still in existence and has included such prominent authors as John le Carre,Ruth Rendell and P.D. James. Members are serious about the craft if not so high-minded about the club itself. Among the sacred vows that have been taken in the past: No plots resolved through ''Divine Revelation, Feminine Intuition, Mumbo-Jumbo, Jiggery-Pokery, Coincidence or the Act of God'' and ''seemly moderation" in the use of gangs, conspiracies, death-rays and super-criminals.