Rare diseases often go undiagnosed or untreated in parts of Africa. A project seeks to change that

DAKAR, Senegal — Ndeye Lam visits the cemetery often, praying and gently touching the seashells laid out across her daughter's gravesite.
''Mariama will always be here,'' she said, stepping away from the grave and onto a path that winds through rows of monuments outlined with white tile, stone and sand.
At home, Lam and her husband Pathé smiled over an old video clip of their daughter beaming as she celebrated her 13th birthday with cake and sparklers. When the girl was little, she loved to play. By 13, her muscles had weakened, her spine had curved and stiffened and in her last months, she struggled increasingly to breathe.
She visited Fann hospital in Dakar, where neurologist Dr. Pedro Rodriguez measured her lung capacity. He suspects Mariama had SELENON-related myopathy, a muscular dystrophy that causes severe respiratory compromise. A new BiPAP machine might have helped to ease her breathing, but it was too late.
Globally, more than 350 million people live with rare diseases, most of them caused by a misstep hidden within their genes. Some conditions can be caught early and treated—but in parts of Africa where population data and resources are scarce, many people go undiagnosed. Rodriguez is trying to change that by connecting patients with genetic testing and medical support, while gathering key data from those patients and their families.
''Most rare disease data has been collected from people of European ancestry, so we have very little knowledge about what's happening in other parts of the world, mainly in Africa,'' Rodriguez said.
His research is funded by organizations including the La Caixa Foundation in Spain and the National Ataxia Foundation in the United States. And he has consulted with scientists in China, France, Boston, and elsewhere around the world, documenting rare diseases and novel disease-causing gene variants.
That research is creating a library of genetic data for scientists and clinicians. Patients in Senegal are benefiting, too, with a path to diagnosis.