Rare diseases often go undiagnosed or untreated in parts of Africa. A project seeks to change that

Standing on a bicycle wheel, Adama hesitated. Samba reached for him, setting him down on solid ground. There is a tiny scar on his forehead where broken skin has been stitched back together. Last year, Samba couldn't explain his frequent falling, so she sought answers in Dakar. Rodriguez confirmed Adama had Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Gibriel's genetic test results are pending. Children often lose the ability to run or climb stairs first, and later can't walk or raise their arms. In adulthood, they develop heart and breathing problems.