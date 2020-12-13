A new rapid COVID-19 test site recently opened at the Mall of America.

On Friday, those with appointments were able to drive through to the mall's far north parking lot to get tested. Results are available the same day often in less than 30 minutes.

"While many people have had to wait several days to get both an appointment and the results of COVID-19 tests, we are excited to bring our easy-to-use and affordable drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing to one of the premier sites in the Midwest, Mall of America," said Scott McGlothlen, Health Gauge's president and co-founder, in a statement.

The rapid result test, administered by Iowa-based Health Gauge, has a 96.7% accuracy rate and is supposed to use "a less invasive nasal swab." The cost of each test is $99, and no symptoms or prequalifications are required to be tested. People should check with their insurance companies about coverage.

Appointments are made online, and tests are processed onsite with results delivered by text, e-mail and phone call. The Mall of America is Health Gauge's first Minnesota test site.

"The health and safety of our guests, employees and our community has been a top priority for us since the pandemic began earlier this year," said Jill Renslow, executive vice president of marketing and business development at Mall of America, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Health Gauge to bring this rapid testing site to Minnesota."

The state Health Department reported on Saturday more than 4,400 Minnesota coronavirus cases and 67 new COVID-19 deaths. Though daily case counts continue to be more moderate than November's peak, health officials have said daily case counts remain high.

