Raphael Saadiq talks upcoming one-man show tour, Beyoncé's work ethic and his work on 'Sinners'

SAADIQ: It was amazing, lucky, fun. Besides the whole country thing, just being a part of Beyoncé's critical thinking, it was great for me. I never meet too many people that can work harder than me. That's somebody who can. I was excited about the energy of her whole team. It would be like playing football for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a receiver and you get traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and got Patrick Mahomes throwing to you. That's how I felt. You just knew you was in a new camp and everybody on the team is like ''Let's get ready to go.''