Raphael Saadiq talks upcoming one-man show tour, Beyoncé's work ethic and his work on 'Sinners'

LOS ANGELES — Raphael Saadiq has always admired the boldness of stand-up icons like Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy who commanded the stage alone with only their stories.
Now, the three-time Grammy winner is taking a similar leap, stepping into the spotlight solo for his own one-man show tour, announced Tuesday. The intimate No Bandwidth tour will pull back the curtain on Saadiq's life and music, weaving never-before-told stories with performances spanning Tony! Toni! Toné!, Lucy Pearl and his solo catalog.
The tour kicks off in Sacramento on Sept. 7 that's expected to run into mid-October. It'll mark a return to the stage that began with a recent limited four-city sneak peek in New York, Los Angeles and his hometown of Oakland.
It's been a high note kind of year for Saadiq, who won a Grammy for his work on Beyoncé's''Cowboy Carter," wrote ''I Lied to You'' for Ryan Coogler's ''Sinners " and is preparing the rerelease of his 2004 solo album ''Ray Ray" through his Vinyl Club, a membership that reissues his catalog.
In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Saadiq reflected on it all, including who he thinks should headline the Super Bowl halftime show and how he's honoring the legacy of his late brother, D'Wayne Wiggins, who died in March.
AP: Is doing the one-man show feel like your taking a risk or more of a spiritual enlightenment?
SAADIQ: I felt like it was more of a spiritual type of quest, and I thought it was a risk. But I like taking risks. I'm totally confident about being on the stage, but I definitely got to give props to people who do one-man shows. Comedians have a glass of water and a stool. I've always wanted to do that.
AP: What inspired you?