Wires

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 3:47PM

NEW ORLEANS — Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

A fuel tanker collided with a truck in Nigeria causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, officials say

A fuel tanker collided with a truck in Nigeria causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, officials say.

Wires

SEC grabs six of the top seven spots in the AP Top 25, a first in the 88-year history of the college football rankings

Wires

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic wins the Spanish Vuelta for a record-equaling 4th time