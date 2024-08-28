Rangers-White Sox suspended after 4 pitches in 1st inning; Game will be part of a DH on Wednesday

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) retired all six batters he faced in his second rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday night. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since April 28, 2023, struck out two while throwing 16 of 24 pitches for strikes. The plan was for deGrom to throw a maximum two innings or 40 pitches.