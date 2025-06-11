Rangers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Twins

Texas Rangers (32-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-31, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Rangers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota is 35-31 overall and 19-11 in home games. The Twins have a 25-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Texas is 32-35 overall and 12-22 in road games. The Rangers have gone 10-25 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.