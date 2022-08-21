Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Texas Rangers (54-66, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-56, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, six strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -194, Rangers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins after Nate Lowe's four-hit game on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 62-56 record overall and a 35-26 record at home. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Texas has a 27-32 record on the road and a 54-66 record overall. The Rangers have a 23-50 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .333 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 13-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Lowe is 16-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.