OTTAWA, Ontario — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers scored seven unanswered goals to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves to stop his five-game losing streak, and first-year Rangers coach Peter Laviolette tied Al Arbour for seventh place in NHL history with 782 career wins.

Alexis Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Blake Wheeler and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers (30-16-3), who were coming off a 5-2 loss to Vegas at home Friday night.

New York improved to 9-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games and heads into the All-Star break atop the Metropolitan Division.

Ottawa got off to a solid start with Brady Tkachuk and Jakob Chychrun scoring the first two goals, but things fell apart in the second period. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots. Mads Sogaard gave up two goals on 11 shots.

The Senators (18-25-2) had been riding a five-game point streak (3-0-2) coming into the game.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Return from the All-Star break to host Colorado on Feb. 5.

Senators: Host the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

