Rangers rally from a pair of 2-run deficits to beat the Angels 6-4

Rangers: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) struck out five without a walk and allowed one hit over four innings for Double-A Frisco in his fourth and likely final rehab start. He threw 35 of his 49 pitches for strikes. The right-hander's next start could be for the Rangers, which would be his first in the majors since April 28, 2023. ... Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (right shoulder fatigue and nerve issue) struck out eight of the 14 batters he faced in four scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock at Las Vegas, throwing 39 strikes in 53 pitches. His last big league start was July 30, three days after his 40th birthday.