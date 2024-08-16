Rangers' Max Scherzer says he can still pitch at a high level despite recent injury history

''My shoulder, my arm for the most part, feels really good,'' Scherzer said. ''I was trying basically to do spring training in the middle of the season. Never done that before. ... I guess I was kind of flying blind and trying to understand what I can and can't do. And, you know, my arm got a little overextended in that process. And so like, OK, learn from it and move on, and build back up and let's get ready to go.''