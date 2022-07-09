Minnesota Twins (47-39, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (38-43, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -119, Twins +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has gone 18-20 in home games and 38-43 overall. The Rangers are 27-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 22-21 in road games and 47-39 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 12-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 10-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.