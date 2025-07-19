Rangers DH Kyle Higashioka almost put out twice by Tigers All-Stars in strange sequence

With Higashioka at first, Jonah Heim then hit a grounder up the middle fielded by shortstop Javier Báez on the move in front of second base. Still going forward, Báez extended his glove and the ball to his left without making contact with Higashioka, who did a sidestep and stopped seemingly out of the baseline to avoid him. The shortstop then made a throw wide of first base that allowed Heim to reach safely and Higashioka to advance to third.