Texas Rangers (55-66, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-57, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -212, Rangers +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 62-57 overall and 35-27 at home. The Twins have a 51-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 55-66 record overall and a 28-32 record in road games. The Rangers have a 23-50 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Monday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .330 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 14-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 26 home runs while slugging .462. Nate Lowe is 17-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.