MIAMI — Andrew Heaney threw six scoreless innings, Adolis García homered and singled and the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Sunday.

Jacob Latz, David Robertson and Grant Anderson pitched an inning each to finish the Rangers' second consecutive shutout win. It is the first time since September 2016 that the Rangers have back-to-back shutout wins.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager singled in five at-bats to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. Seager also has a 25-game on-base streak.

Marcus Semien had three walks and singled, while Josh Smith had two hits for the Rangers.

Heaney (2-6) allowed four singles and struck out seven. It was his longest outing since also going six innings against Oakland on May 6.

The Marlins dropped to an NL-worst 21-39. They haven't scored since the eighth inning of their series-opening win on Friday.

Texas got its offense going against Miami starter Trevor Rogers (1-7) with a three-run first inning. Robbie Grossman and García hit RBI singles before Grossman scored from third on a double play grounder.

García's leadoff shot in the sixth made it 4-0. The blast landed in the left-center field seats for his 13th homer.

The Rangers increased their lead on Leody Taveras' run-scoring single and Travis Jankowski's RBI groundout in the ninth.

After giving up four consecutive singles to start the game, Rogers settled down. He allowed four runs and six hits and struck out three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Right-hander Max Scherzer (back surgery, thumb soreness) is hopeful of throwing batting practice next after his bullpen session Saturday.

Marlins: Placed right-hander Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Saturday and recalled Emmanuel Ramírez from Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.84) will start the opener of a three-game series at Detroit on Monday. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (7-1, 2.01) will go for the Tigers.

Marlins: Left-hander Jesús Luzardo (2-2, 4.18) will start the opener of a two-game home set against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot (3-2, 3.88) is scheduled to start for the Rays.

