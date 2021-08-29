Predicted order of finish (preseason AP rank included)

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (No. 12)

QB Graham Mertz will rely on TE Jake Ferguson as the Badgers wideouts mature. With eight starters back, the defense should be fine. Wisconsin is host to Penn State in the opener, and Michigan, Iowa and Northwestern all must visit Camp Randall.

2. Iowa (No. 18)

The Hawkeyes closed 2020 with six wins in a row and might need that momentum for the season opener against Indiana. RB Tyler Goodson and C Tyler Linderbaum lead an experienced offense.

3. Gophers

With depth on both the offensive and defensive lines, veteran Tanner Morgan at QB and an All-America RB in Mohamed Ibrahim, the Gophers have some weapons. The closing three games — at Iowa, at Indiana, vs. Wisconsin — will determine if this team is great or merely good.

4. Northwestern

The Wildcats won West Division titles in 2018 and 2020, but with only six starters returning, they might take a step back this year. The key will be a three-game stretch against the Gophers, Iowa and Wisconsin.

5. Illinois

Bret Bielema's return to the Big Ten got off to a great start with Saturday's win over Nebraska. The Illini were solid in the ground game and opportunistic on defense.

6. Nebraska

With Saturday's loss at Illinois, the seat remained hot for coach Scott Frost, who's 12-21 in Lincoln. The Huskers have a brutal closing stretch against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

7. Purdue

Receiver David Bell (139 catches, 15 TDs over the past two years) and defensive end George Karlaftis (9.5 sacks, 19 TFL in past two years) are stars, but the Boilermakers need more.

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (No. 4)

The Buckeyes lost plenty from their national runner-up team, led by QB Justin Fields, but they figure to contend for a playoff spot again if redshirt freshman QB C.J. Stroud learns quickly.

2. Penn State (No. 19)

The Nittany Lions would rather remember 2020's 4-0 finish than the 0-5 start. We'll know quickly if the defense has improved because PSU faces Wisconsin and Auburn the first three weeks.

3. Michigan

The Wolverines were 2-4 last year and coach Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut of roughly 50% in an incentive-laden contract. Led by a veteran offensive line, Michigan could surprise.

4. Indiana (No. 17)

QB Michael Penix Jr., WR Ty Fryfogle and LB Micah McFadden are among the best at their positions in the Big Ten. The opener at Iowa will reveal a lot for the Hoosiers.

5. Maryland

The Terrapins showed offensive flashes with QB Taulia Tagovailoa and WR Dontay Demus Jr. last year. They'll need to win early because Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State await in a midseason stretch.

6. Michigan State

Mel Tucker went 2-5 in his debut season in East Lansing. Mining the talents of WRs Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor would be a good start toward respectability.

7. Rutgers

The first year of coach Greg Schiano's second go-round with Rutgers was successful, with the Scarlet Knights ending a 21-game conference losing streak and adding two more Big Ten wins.

Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State over Wisconsin

Bowl teams

Wisconsin, Iowa, Gophers, Northwestern, Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Indiana.

Big Ten season openers

Aug. 28

Illinois 30, Nebraska 22

Thursday

Temple at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

No. 4 Ohio State at Gophers, 7 p.m., Ch. 9

Friday

Michigan State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

West Virginia at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1