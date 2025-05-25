Randle's revival for the T-wolves in their Game 3 win started with a pep talk from a vital teammate

MINNEAPOLIS — Julius Randle lowered his head to drive into the lane with a determination that was missing in the last game, muscling his 6-foot-9, 255-pound frame against slender Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before pulling up and draining a 10-footer.
With Minnesota's lead at 34 points late in the third quarter, the Target Center crowd was roaring with an intensity sustained from start to finish on Saturday night.
After the Thunder called timeout, Randle strutted to midcourt, raised his arms and shouted repeatedly at the frenzied fans: ''We home now!''
The Timberwolves made quite an entrance in the Western Conference finals, even if their 143-101 victory in Game 3 was a late arrival.
Randle's performance was the epitome of the response.
''The home energy had me going today,'' said Randle, who had 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting with four rebounds, three assists — and no turnovers. ''It gave me a lot of juice. I just wanted to feed off of that energy. I know our team feeds off of it. I was just having fun out there.''
After averaging 24 points on 52% shooting over the 11 games of these NBA playoffs for Minnesota, Randle disappeared in Game 2 with six points on 2-for-11 shooting with four turnovers. With Oklahoma City in full control, coach Chris Finch kept him on the bench for the entire fourth quarter.
Randle was disappointed by the decision, to be sure, but he's got too strong of a relationship with Finch — dating to the 2018-19 season with New Orleans when Finch was an assistant — and too much of a grasp of the bigger picture to let any negative emotion cloud his demeanor.