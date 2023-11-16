ATLANTA — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points, including a pull-up jumper from the top of the lane with 18.8 seconds remaining, and the New York Knicks held on for a 116-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 29 points, while the Hawks didn't get much out of their guard duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young had 15 points and Murray was held to 13.

Young had a chance to tie it for the Hawks, but he missed the second of two free throws to leave the Knicks with a 112-111 lead in a fourth quarter than went back and forth.

Brunson came the other way and calmly knocked down the shot that gave New York some breathing room.

Murray scored on a drive to again make it a one-point game, only to have Immanuel Quickley sink a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who led the Hawks with 28 points, missed badly on a rushed 3-pointer off the inbounds pass. But Atlanta got another chance when New York was called for a five-second violation trying to inbound the ball.

Murray raced down looking to get off a shot beyond the arc, but Brunson managed to foul him before he went up. Murray made the first throw and intentionally missed the second, but Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu was called for a lane violation when he stepped over the line too soon.

Atlanta seemed to have gained the upper hand when Saddiq Bey slammed one home off a missed 3-pointer by Bogdanovic, pushing the Hawks to a 101-94 lead.

After a timeout, New York bounced back with eight straight points as Immanuel Quickley and Brunson both knocked down 3s. Quickley finished with 20 points.

The Knicks led by as many as 13 in the first half. Randle led the way, filling the void with RJ Barrett missing his second straight game suffering from a migraine.

With Atlanta getting little out of its starting guards, Bogdanovic and Bey came off the bench to lead the Hawks back.

Bogdanovic knocked down a couple of 3-pointers as part of a 10-point quarter, while Bey chipped in with nine points. Jalen Johnson added eight, closing the deficit to 57-56 at the break.

With Barrett already sidelined, the Knicks lost another player when Quentin Grimes headed to locker room early in the fourth quarter with an apparent wrist injury.

He was hurt while defending a drive to the basket by Bogdanovic.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Head to Washington to face the Wizards in an NBA In-Season Tournament game Friday night. New York lost its opener of the group stage, while the Wizards are 0-2.

Hawks: Host the Philadelphia 76ers in a tournament game on Friday. Atlanta is 1-0 in the group, while the Sixers split their first two games.

